All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 11, 2022
Cape Girardeau Police officers hold annual torch run
On Tuesday, officers from Cape Girardeau's Police Department ran 4.5 miles to show their support and raise awareness for Special Olympics. The officers began the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run at Plants Plus, located at 910 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, and ended their run at the Banterra Bank parking lot at 1650 N. Kingshighway...
Beau Nations
Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, including Cpl. Ryan Droege and Lt. Joey Hann, ran in the department's annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Tuesday. The event's purpose is to show support and raise awareness for Special Olympics.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, including Cpl. Ryan Droege and Lt. Joey Hann, ran in the department's annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Tuesday. The event's purpose is to show support and raise awareness for Special Olympics.Beau Nations ~ bnations@semissiourian.com

On Tuesday, officers from Cape Girardeau's Police Department ran 4.5 miles to show their support and raise awareness for Special Olympics.

The officers began the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run at Plants Plus, located at 910 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, and ended their run at the Banterra Bank parking lot at 1650 N. Kingshighway.

The runners were escorted through the city by a police car and were always accompanied by a truck from 93.9 Mike FM, which played music as the officers made their way through Cape Girardeau.

Nine officers participated in the annual run and all were off for the day and volunteering their free time to participate in the run. Training coordinator and public information officer Cpl. Ryan Droege has participated in the torch run every year he was able to since he began working at the police department 11 years ago.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It's a great event. It is something that we think is really special and great for the athletes, good for the families and good for the community to get out and have a cause to rally around," Droege said. "This event is more to raise awareness for Special Olympics and remind people about our annual ongoing events and then trying to drive them to check out our social media page."

Nine Cape Girardeau Police Department officers run in the annual event Tuesday from Plants Plus to Banterra Bank in Cape Girardeau. The distance between the two locations is 4.5 miles and the officers were escorted by a police vehicle through the city.
Nine Cape Girardeau Police Department officers run in the annual event Tuesday from Plants Plus to Banterra Bank in Cape Girardeau. The distance between the two locations is 4.5 miles and the officers were escorted by a police vehicle through the city.Beau Nations ~ bnations@semissiourian.com

The torch run is also a fundraising event and sponsors included Missouri Run Co., Banterra Bank and Texas Roadhouse.

For upcoming events, visit Cape Girardeau Police Department's Facebook at www.facebook.com/capepolice.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy