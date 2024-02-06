Cape Girardeau Police officers hold annual torch run

On Tuesday, officers from Cape Girardeau's Police Department ran 4.5 miles to show their support and raise awareness for Special Olympics.
The officers began the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run at Plants Plus, located at 910 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, and ended their run at the Banterra Bank parking lot at 1650 N. Kingshighway.
The runners were escorted through the city by a police car and were always accompanied by a truck from 93.9 Mike FM, which played music as the officers made their way through Cape Girardeau.
Nine officers participated in the annual run and all were off for the day and volunteering their free time to participate in the run. Training coordinator and public information officer Cpl. Ryan Droege has participated in the torch run every year he was able to since he began working at the police department 11 years ago.
"It's a great event. It is something that we think is really special and great for the athletes, good for the families and good for the community to get out and have a cause to rally around," Droege said. "This event is more to raise awareness for Special Olympics and remind people about our annual ongoing events and then trying to drive them to check out our social media page."
The torch run is also a fundraising event and sponsors included Missouri Run Co., Banterra Bank and Texas Roadhouse.
