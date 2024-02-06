All sections
NewsSeptember 15, 2021

Cape Girardeau police investigating two Monday night shootings

Cape Girardeau police are currently investigating two Monday night shootings occurring within 20 minutes of each other. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2800 block of WhitenerStreet at 7:20 p.m. Monday. Officers were still canvassing the scene when at 7:40 p.m., they responded to another report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Brink Avenue...

Monica Obradovic
Two shootings were reported to the Cape Girardeau Police Department within 20 minutes of each other Monday night.
Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau police are currently investigating two Monday night shootings occurring within 20 minutes of each other.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2800 block of Whitener Street at 7:20 p.m. Monday. Officers were still canvassing the scene when at 7:40 p.m., they responded to another report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Brink Avenue.

Officers located shell casings in the 2800 block of Whitener but found no direct witnesses, Hann said. A house was struck but no one was injured.

Three to four shots were reported in the 2000 block of Brink. Officers located two bullet holes in a residential garage and located a witness who thought the shots were fired from a dark-colored 1990s passenger vehicle, according to Hann.

"Officers are still on scene investigating both scenes," Hann said. "At this time, there is no direct evidence to suggest the two incidents are connected."

