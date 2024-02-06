Cape Girardeau police investigating two Monday night shootings

Officers located shell casings in the 2800 block of Whitener but found no direct witnesses, Hann said. A house was struck but no one was injured.

Three to four shots were reported in the 2000 block of Brink. Officers located two bullet holes in a residential garage and located a witness who thought the shots were fired from a dark-colored 1990s passenger vehicle, according to Hann.

"Officers are still on scene investigating both scenes," Hann said. "At this time, there is no direct evidence to suggest the two incidents are connected."