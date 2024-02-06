Three separate shootings occurred over a span of eight hours in Cape Girardeau from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

According to Hann, the three separate shootings do not appear to be related to one another.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating all three incidents, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.

45 S. West End Blvd.

Officers responded to the first shooting incident at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday for an adult male victim who was standing in the west side of the parking lot at 45 S. West End Blvd. when he was shot once in the back by a handgun, Hann stated.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., emergency personnel from the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments plus members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol were seen surrounding Boulevard Apartments at 45 S. West End Blvd.

Caution tape was seen placed around the rear parking lot on the north end of the apartment complex, where officers were observed photographing multiple marked pieces of evidence including at least one shell casing. A sign posted in the rear parking lot stated the area to be under video surveillance.

According to Hann, the victim did not offer any suspect information.