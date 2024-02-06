All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 29, 2020

Cape Girardeau police investigate 3 separate shootings in 8-hour period

Three separate shootings occurred over a span of eight hours in Cape Girardeau from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. According to Hann, the three separate shootings do not appear to be related to one another...

Ben Matthews
A member of the Cape Girardeau Police Department collects evidence tape from the rear parking lot of Boulevard Apartments on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.
A member of the Cape Girardeau Police Department collects evidence tape from the rear parking lot of Boulevard Apartments on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Three separate shootings occurred over a span of eight hours in Cape Girardeau from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

According to Hann, the three separate shootings do not appear to be related to one another.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating all three incidents, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.

45 S. West End Blvd.

Officers responded to the first shooting incident at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday for an adult male victim who was standing in the west side of the parking lot at 45 S. West End Blvd. when he was shot once in the back by a handgun, Hann stated.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., emergency personnel from the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments plus members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol were seen surrounding Boulevard Apartments at 45 S. West End Blvd.

Caution tape was seen placed around the rear parking lot on the north end of the apartment complex, where officers were observed photographing multiple marked pieces of evidence including at least one shell casing. A sign posted in the rear parking lot stated the area to be under video surveillance.

According to Hann, the victim did not offer any suspect information.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

400 block of South Hanover Street

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Hanover Street about four hours later for shots fired at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Hann.

Hann stated an adult male victim was located, and the victim had been shot “multiple times in the torso and once in the leg” while standing outside of a residence.

Callers report they heard multiple shots fired, according to Hann, and there had been a crowd in the area prior to the incident.

Hann stated the victim did not offer any suspect information.

200 block of South Hanover Street

Cape Girardeau officers responded to a third shooting at 5:56 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Hanover Street, according to Hann.

Hann stated an adult female victim was shot in the stomach during a dispute inside of her residence with a suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and the suspect fled prior to the officers’ arrival on the scene of the third shooting, according to Hann.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy