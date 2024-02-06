Cape Girardeau police help save missing person

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers rescued a missing person from a potentially fatal situation Friday, Jan. 27.
Law enforcement were investigating a vehicle in a field near Interstate 55 when three officers found an elderly man who suffered from dementia, according to a department Facebook post.
The man — who turned out to be a missing person from Illinois — was lying on his back in several inches of water in a drainage ditch. Officers — along with other first responders — got the man out of the ditch had him transported to a local hospital.
“Due to his medical condition, along with the fact that he was wet and exposed to cold temperatures, the situation could have easily been fatal for the victim if not for immediate actions of Cpl. (Will) Rogers, Ptlm. (Brian) McCain and Ptlm. (Joel) Koesterer,” the post said.
