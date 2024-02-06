Cape Girardeau pet shelter joins Betty White Challenge

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO), in commemoration of the upcoming 100th birthday of the late actress Betty White on Monday, said on its Facebook page the organization has joined the viral #BettyWhiteChallenge to raise money for homeless pets.

White, recognized as a lifelong animal lover, died Dec. 31 less than three weeks before her landmark natal day.

HSSEMO said its social media challenge "aims to honor the incredible actress' legacy by making a difference for animals in need."

As of Tuesday morning, HSSEMO said the challenge had raised $3,035 out of a $5,000 goal.

Tribute

Marcus Theatres of Cape Girardeau plans to show a one hour, 48-minute documentary, "Betty White: A Celebration," at 1, 4, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Monday.