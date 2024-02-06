All sections
NewsJanuary 12, 2022

Cape Girardeau pet shelter joins Betty White Challenge

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO), in commemoration of the upcoming 100th birthday of the late actress Betty White on Monday, said on its Facebook page the organization has joined the viral #BettyWhiteChallenge to raise money for homeless pets...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The late actress Betty White was known as a lover of animals. A celebration of White's life will be shown in a movie documentary Monday at Marcus Theatre in Cape Girardeau. White passed away on New Year's Eve less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.
The late actress Betty White was known as a lover of animals. A celebration of White's life will be shown in a movie documentary Monday at Marcus Theatre in Cape Girardeau. White passed away on New Year's Eve less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.Courtesy Facebook

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO), in commemoration of the upcoming 100th birthday of the late actress Betty White on Monday, said on its Facebook page the organization has joined the viral #BettyWhiteChallenge to raise money for homeless pets.

White, recognized as a lifelong animal lover, died Dec. 31 less than three weeks before her landmark natal day.

HSSEMO said its social media challenge "aims to honor the incredible actress' legacy by making a difference for animals in need."

As of Tuesday morning, HSSEMO said the challenge had raised $3,035 out of a $5,000 goal.

Tribute

Marcus Theatres of Cape Girardeau plans to show a one hour, 48-minute documentary, "Betty White: A Celebration," at 1, 4, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Monday.

The film has no rating, but the theater chain advises "some content may not be suitable for young children and could include mild violence, stronger language and some sexual situations and dialogue."

Additionally, parents who bring kids to see the documentary are advised by Marcus Theatres to watch it with them if the children are 9 or younger.

Featured in the film are snippets from some of White's appearances on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and network shows such as "Hot in Cleveland," "Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Celebrities who worked with White including Valerie Bertinelli, Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Jennifer Hewitt will offer reminiscences.

Local fans

"I loved her genuineness, her indomitable spirit and her love for animals," said Susan Spooler of Cape Girardeau.

"Betty White was just the best and the world needs more like her. Who would have thought a show about elderly women living in Florida would shape my childhood and stick with me forever? She radiated light and laughter. Her mission to rescue animals is near and dear to my heart," added Brandy Green McIntire of Cape Girardeau.

