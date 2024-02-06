All sections
June 22, 2021

Cape Girardeau PD notes Ameren scam

Cape Girardeau police authorities indicated Monday reports of an Ameren-based scam. A social media post said the attempt to defraud involves a phone message purporting to be from Ameren. The prompts eventually lead to a person who then tries to convince the target of an unpaid balance, trying to get the person to reveal bank, credit/debit card and other identifying information...

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau police authorities indicated Monday reports of an Ameren-based scam.

A social media post said the attempt to defraud involves a phone message purporting to be from Ameren. The prompts eventually lead to a person who then tries to convince the target of an unpaid balance, trying to get the person to reveal bank, credit/debit card and other identifying information.

"Never give your credit card, debit card, social security, ATM, checking or saving account numbers to anyone who calls, sends a text message or email, or comes to your home requesting this information.

Don't trust anyone asking for immediate payment. If you suspect someone is impersonating an Ameren employee, end the conversation and immediately call Ameren," the post said.

Contact Ameren Missouri at (800) 552-7583 or Ameren Illinois at (800) 755-5000.

The post also suggested only using company-specific bill-paying methods.

"Never purchase a prepaid card or download a payment app to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. Legitimate utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment and always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill. Ameren customers can make payments online, by phone, electronic check, by mail or at in-person pay locations."

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

