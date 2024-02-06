Cape Girardeau PD notes Ameren scam

Don't trust anyone asking for immediate payment. If you suspect someone is impersonating an Ameren employee, end the conversation and immediately call Ameren," the post said.

Contact Ameren Missouri at (800) 552-7583 or Ameren Illinois at (800) 755-5000.

The post also suggested only using company-specific bill-paying methods.

"Never purchase a prepaid card or download a payment app to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. Legitimate utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment and always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill. Ameren customers can make payments online, by phone, electronic check, by mail or at in-person pay locations."