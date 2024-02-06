The City of Cape Girardeau has negotiated the terms of its contract with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce to operate the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau/Visit Cape.

The Parks and Recreation Department will now operate the bureau starting at the end of the fiscal year, June 30. According to a letter from the Chamber of Commerce, the chamber held its contract with the city for the last seven and a half years.

“The Cape Chamber has employed staff and provided administration and oversight for the promotion and growth of tourism in our community,” the letter stated.

The letter also stated that the growth in revenue in the Transient Guest Tax fund was a “primary metric” for the evaluation of Visit Cape’s performance. According to the chamber, “the total tax collected increased by $314,236 between the fiscal years 2017 and 2023” and reflects a 42.59% increase in annual generated in the last seven years.