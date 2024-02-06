Cape Girardeau’s top law official has questioned private practice actions taken by the city’s municipal prosecuting attorney, contending a conflict of interest.

Chief of police Wes Blair pointed out in an April 17 email to city administration and officials a loss of “confidence” in Scott Horman.

This unease comes after Blair stated Horman, as a privately retained defense attorney, filed a motion to reduce a bond for Joseph Salmon, a Sikeston man arrested by Cape Girardeau police officers for alleged felony drug violations. In the filed motion to reduce Salmon’s bond, the document stated “the defendant is not a danger to any specific victim or society” and also “resides locally in Scott City and is not a flight risk.”

Blair termed the action “unbelievable”.

“The bigger question is how do I face the public and tell them we are doing everything possible to make this community safer when our prosecutor is actively working against us to make the community MORE dangerous just to earn a buck?,” Blair stated in the email.

Horman was able to get Salmon’s bond lowered to $20,000 from $30,000. He also filed for a continuance due to counsel for the defendant being “unavailable on that date and time due to acting as the prosecuting attorney for the Municipality of Cape Girardeau, which holds court each and every Tuesday.”

Horman filed a motion to withdraw from Salmon’s case April 18, and the court accepted the motion the next day.

Blair stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian his intention was to make officials aware this affects police.

“My intentions were to make those who have authority over the courts aware of an issue and provide context for how I perceive it impacts my side of the house and the greater community at large,” he said.