Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon's fraud case sent back for retrial

An appellate panel said Tuesday it has remanded, or sent back, to the trial court a civil case against Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Sonjay Fonn, D.O., and his then-fiancee, Deborah Seeger, citing improper jury instruction.

A ruling from the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals reversed a nearly $5.5 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud judgment from 2017, including fines and damages, against the couple.

According to U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Fonn used implants during as many as 228 spinal fusion surgeries that were obtained from a distributorship business started by Seeger.

Many of Fonn's patients, the court determined, had coverage through federal insurance coverage known as Medicare and Medicaid.

The trial court alleged Seeger "typically received" 50% commissions on the implants Fonn used -- meaning Fonn's treatment choices directly impacted his fiancee's distributorship income.