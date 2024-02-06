Cape Girardeau native to drive in the Great Race

On Tuesday morning, Cape Girardeau native Kenny Foeste embarked on a 3,000-mile journey across the country.
Foeste left for San Antonio, where the Great Race, the world’s premiere old car rally, will begin on Saturday. Foeste is the only known Cape Girardeau native to participate in the race.
It will end in Greenville, South Carolina, on June 27, after drivers traveled 3,000 miles.
During the race, Foeste will drive a 1950 Lincoln he restored himself. Foeste said he has been collecting classic cars for decades.
“They say the best part of the race is enjoying car people,” Foeste said. “Everyone in the race has classic cars, so we’re all on the same path.”
Race participants will only drive cars built in or prior to 1974. The race challenges drivers to stay on the 3,000-mile course with as few repairs, break-downs or delays as possible.
“It’s more of an endurance race, not a fast race,” Foeste said.
The grand champion stands to win $50,000.
Racers will pass through Cape Girardeau on the fourth day of the race for an overnight stop June 22. This is the first time Cape Girardeau has hosted the race since 2013.
Foeste has never competed in the Great Race before. He will be accompanied by his navigator, Ted McClellan, owner of Cape Restaurant Supply.
The two will be among 150 other cars within the race, Foeste said.
When asked whether he was nervous about the journey, McClellan quickly replied, “Hell no.”
See Foeste and McClellan at approximately 5:15 p.m. June 22 when the race travels down to Main Street from Broadway and Kingshighway. Drivers will park along Water and Main streets before they hit the road again the following day.
For more information on the Great Race, visit www.greatrace.com.
