Cape Girardeau native to drive in the Great Race

On Tuesday morning, Cape Girardeau native Kenny Foeste embarked on a 3,000-mile journey across the country.

Foeste left for San Antonio, where the Great Race, the world’s premiere old car rally, will begin on Saturday. Foeste is the only known Cape Girardeau native to participate in the race.

It will end in Greenville, South Carolina, on June 27, after drivers traveled 3,000 miles.

During the race, Foeste will drive a 1950 Lincoln he restored himself. Foeste said he has been collecting classic cars for decades.

“They say the best part of the race is enjoying car people,” Foeste said. “Everyone in the race has classic cars, so we’re all on the same path.”

Driver Kenny Foeste and navigator Ted McClellan pose in front of Foeste's 1950 Lincoln on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Monica Obradovic

Race participants will only drive cars built in or prior to 1974. The race challenges drivers to stay on the 3,000-mile course with as few repairs, break-downs or delays as possible.

“It’s more of an endurance race, not a fast race,” Foeste said.