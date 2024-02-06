All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 15, 2021

Cape Girardeau native Blattner to be sworn in to lead Fontbonne

Nancy H. Blattner, a 1976 graduate of Notre Dame High School, will be inaugurated Sunday as president of Fontbonne University in Clayton, Missouri. Blattner has been serving in the role since July 2020 but her formal swearing-in was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a release from the St, Louis County Catholic institution stated Tuesday...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau native and Notre Dame Regional High School graduate Nancy Blattner will be sworn in Sunday as the 15th president of Fontbonne University, the St. Louis County college has announced.
Cape Girardeau native and Notre Dame Regional High School graduate Nancy Blattner will be sworn in Sunday as the 15th president of Fontbonne University, the St. Louis County college has announced.Southeast Missourian file

Nancy H. Blattner, a 1976 graduate of Notre Dame High School, will be inaugurated Sunday as president of Fontbonne University in Clayton, Missouri.

Blattner has been serving in the role since July 2020 but her formal swearing-in was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a release from the St, Louis County Catholic institution stated Tuesday.

"The inauguration of a president, while important in the life of a university, pales in comparison to the celebration of an institution's 100th anniversary," Blattner said, referring to Fontbonne's centennial event schedule launching in August 2022.

Blattner has an extensive history with the school, founded in 1923, having served as Fontbonne's vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty from 2004 to 2009.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 2009, Blattner assumed the presidency of Caldwell University, a Dominican university in New Jersey, where she spent 11 years before returning to Fontbonne.

During her tenure at Caldwell, according to the Fontbonne statement, "the college achieved university status, the student population grew significantly, major renovations occurred including the building of a new chapel and the number of doctoral programs increased."

Blattner holds a bachelor's degree in secondary education and English and a master's degree in English, both from Southeast Missouri State University.

She earned a Ph.D. in educational psychology from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

"I've been very fortunate to have been in Catholic higher ed now for over 16 years," Blattner said. "Fontbonne was my first opportunity to be in a Catholic institution of higher education."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy