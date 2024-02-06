The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band’s season opens Wednesday at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park, and band director Neil Casey said he’s excited to bring a bit of normalcy to Cape Girardeau’s summer nights.

“We have a long-standing place in the summertime of Cape Girardeau,” Casey said, noting the band has existed since the early 1900s, and has been under city sponsorship since the 1920s. At one time, the band practiced in the Common Pleas Courthouse, he said, and performed in the gazebo on the lawn.

As the band grew, so did audiences, and in the 1950s, the municipal band relocated to “way on the edge of town then,” to Capaha Park, where the band’s season will take place next month.

The 2020 season was delayed due to COVID-19, and will be held every Wednesday night in July, Casey said. The band will also perform at the July 4 celebration at Arena Park.

Normally, the season has 10 performances in June and July, and while the season will be shorter than that, Casey said he’s pleased to have the performances in July.