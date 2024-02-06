Mayor Stacy Kinder announced Monday a change to the public comment section of Cape Girardeau City Council meetings that will limit how many people can speak before the council at meetings.

During the communications and reports portion of the meeting, Kinder said public comments about items not listed on the agenda would be limited to 15 minutes total. Individuals will get 3 minutes apiece. Previously, the public comment time was unlimited, although speakers were still restricted to 3 minutes apiece. No exact reason for this change was given by Kinder at the meeting.

"The objective in offering this section at our meetings is to allow new concerns to be brought to the council's attention" Kinder said in an email Wednesday.

Going forward from the Oct. 3 council meeting, those wishing to speak during the public comment period will have to pre-register online at cityofcape.org/council, using a sign-up sheet outside the council chambers or by contacting the city clerk by 4:30 p.m. the day of the meeting. The order will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis, Kinder said.

"While the city council wants and needs to allow First Amendment rights to prevail at our meetings, we do have the right to determine how long those rights are allowed to be expressed," the mayor said.

The decision was made after consulting with city staff, council members and the city attorney, Kinder said. She ultimately decided upon the 15 minute allotment. Kinder has the power to change rules surrounding public comments. One of the primary duties of the mayor of Cape Girardeau is running council meetings.

The mayor reiterated numerous times throughout her email correspondence that there are, and will be, other ways for residents to get in touch with city government and raise issues, if they can't or don't wish to speak at a meeting.