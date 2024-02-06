Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt affected by weather, poor results

The City of Cape Girardeau's second managed deer hunt produced a significant decrease in harvested deer compared to the previous year.

The two-month, urban archery hunt that ended Dec. 23 resulted in just four deer harvested to last year's 13. Daniel Metzenger, administrator for the 2022 hunt, said the weather heavily impacted this year's numbers, specifically the drought in the first month of the hunt.

"Obviously, small numbers from this year are not going to contribute to helping our deer population thin out within the city," Mayor Stacy Kinder said.

The program must be approved by the Cape Girardeau City Council annually and is run in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Conservation. It was last renewed in February.