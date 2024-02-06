A 55-year-old Cape Girardeau man is in police custody after allegedly shooting a woman in the hip during a domestic disturbance at about 5:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau.
Tommy Lee Tipler was charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.
Hann stated the victim is stable and Tipler is being held without bond.
According to previous reporting, Tipler was involved in a 2005 domestic disturbance call which resulted in felony charges of assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and property damage.
During the 2005 call, Cape Girardeau police officer Greg Chenoweth responded to Tipler's residence and spoke to him in the kitchen. Tipler then became agitated and punched Chenoweth in the jaw, according to police information.
At the time, Tipler was employed as a prison guard at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, but was placed on paid suspension following the incident.
Tipler was terminated from the position Aug. 12, 2006, according to the Southeast Correctional Center personnel department.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.