A 55-year-old Cape Girardeau man is in police custody after allegedly shooting a woman in the hip during a domestic disturbance at about 5:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau.

Tommy Lee Tipler was charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Hann stated the victim is stable and Tipler is being held without bond.

According to previous reporting, Tipler was involved in a 2005 domestic disturbance call which resulted in felony charges of assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and property damage.