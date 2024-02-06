All sections
NewsJanuary 7, 2020

Cape Girardeau man with history of domestic assault charged in Monday shooting

A 55-year-old Cape Girardeau man is in police custody after allegedly shooting a woman in the hip during a domestic disturbance at about 5:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau. Tommy Lee Tipler was charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann...

Ben Matthews
The exterior of an apartment building is seen Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau.
The exterior of an apartment building is seen Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

A 55-year-old Cape Girardeau man is in police custody after allegedly shooting a woman in the hip during a domestic disturbance at about 5:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau.

Tommy Lee Tipler was charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Hann stated the victim is stable and Tipler is being held without bond.

According to previous reporting, Tipler was involved in a 2005 domestic disturbance call which resulted in felony charges of assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and property damage.

During the 2005 call, Cape Girardeau police officer Greg Chenoweth responded to Tipler's residence and spoke to him in the kitchen. Tipler then became agitated and punched Chenoweth in the jaw, according to police information.

Tommy Lee Tipler
Tommy Lee Tipler

At the time, Tipler was employed as a prison guard at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, but was placed on paid suspension following the incident.

Tipler was terminated from the position Aug. 12, 2006, according to the Southeast Correctional Center personnel department.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

