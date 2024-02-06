Cape Girardeau man traveled world, met stars with airline

As a reservation agent for United Airlines, Charles Pickett, 83, had the privilege of flying all over the world. Growing up in Cape Girardeau, Pickett said he never dreamed he'd get to see all the places he saw on movie screens. Sometimes he even got to meet the stars of those movies, as well.

Pickett said on one trip to Hawaii he'd fallen asleep by the hotel pool. When he woke up, Pickett realized the man in the lounger beside him was Clint Eastwood and he struck up a conversation.

"I told him I was happy to meet him but was really relieved he wasn't packing a gun," Pickett said. "And he got tickled at that and he's laughing because he's just in his bathing suit. He talked to me all afternoon. He's the nicest, friendliest guy you could ever imagine."

Pickett snapped a picture of Eastwood, but it wasn't until after he got it developed that he realized on the other side of Eastwood were actors Lee Majors and James Brolin.

Pickett graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in education, and he taught for two years at East Prairie High School.

"But I kept thinking, I wanted to see the world." Pickett said. "So, I started working for United Airlines, and it became my own personal flying carpet."

Pickett worked in the United Airlines Reservation office in Chicago starting in 1969, retired in 1998, and estimated he'd taken around 200 flights during that time. He said he'd traveled all over the United States, Canada and Europe.

"Anything we did, all the trips we took, was educational for our job," Pickett said. "The more we saw, the more we learned, and we could pass that on to our customers and help them plan their trips."

Once Pickett was put in charge of raising money in the office for United Way. He said he got an idea to try to get a celebrity to help out with a contest.

"I called the United desk at the O'Hare airport and asked them who was the nicest celebrity who came through," Picket said. "And they said, 'Donnie Osmond, without a doubt'."