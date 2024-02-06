Cape Girardeau man faces child sex crime allegations

The department received information that the victim was raped one or two months ago and that the victim had shown personality changes since the alleged assault, according to a probable-cause statement signed by a Cape Girardeau Police Department officer whose name is redacted from the document. The victim described the assault to officers, who said Rauh told the victim the act would "help your body change and feel good and stuff because your body is changing," the victim told police. Rauh is accused of showing pornography to the victim.

When interviewed, according to the probable-cause document, Rauh admitted to having sexual contact with the victim and showing her pornographic images, but denied having intercourse with the victim.

Rauh was arrested and brought in for questioning on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance from Cooper County. He was issued a $5,000 bond in that alleged crime.