NewsApril 14, 2023

Cape Girardeau man charged with multiple felonies

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman with a boxcutter Wednesday, April 12. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to Ranney Park around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found one woman bleeding from a laceration to her head, according to a release from CGPD...

Nathan English
Edwin Patterson
Edwin Patterson

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman with a boxcutter Wednesday, April 12.

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to Ranney Park around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found one woman bleeding from a laceration to her head, according to a release from CGPD.

According to the probable cause statement, the woman told law enforcement she was pulled from a port-a-potty and then hit and cut by Edwin Patterson wielding a boxcutter. She said he took her red backpack.

Police officers located the boxcutter and alleged stolen property on Patterson. He was then taken into custody.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Patterson with alleged felony robbery, felony armed criminal action and felony assault.

He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Local News
