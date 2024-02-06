Cape Girardeau man charged with multiple felonies

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman with a boxcutter Wednesday, April 12.

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to Ranney Park around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found one woman bleeding from a laceration to her head, according to a release from CGPD.

According to the probable cause statement, the woman told law enforcement she was pulled from a port-a-potty and then hit and cut by Edwin Patterson wielding a boxcutter. She said he took her red backpack.