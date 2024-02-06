Cape Girardeau man charged with alleged crimes in Scott County

According to Scott City Police Department, an investigation led to the charges against Blake Hickman, doing business as Blake Hickman Construction. A release says a local businessman hired Hickman to renovate a business but that Hickman allegedly failed to do the work and failed to provide invoices and/or communicate with the businessman. During the investigation, police located another alleged victim, an elderly resident.

Hickman has been charged in the 33rd Judicial District of Scott County with stealing ($25,000 or more) and financial exploitation of the elderly/disabled person. He was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 20, and posted a $25,000 bond.