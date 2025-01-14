The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrested a man Friday, Jan. 10, for allegedly assaulting a woman in an apartment.
Dominic Johnson, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested after allegedly "repeatedly hitting" a woman while lying in her bed. According to the probable-cause statement, Johnson fired a shot somewhere in the building after leaving the apartment.
The probable cause stated two witnesses observed Johnson with a "black revolver".
"Officers located the firearm inside the forklift pocket of a dumpster just to the west of the apartment building. The firearm is described as a black Rohn GMRH .22 revolver (156548). The firearm had one spent casing inside the cylinder," the document stated.
The probable cause said the police found a plastic bag that tested positive for methamphetamine after searching Johnson. Police also noted in the document that Johnson is a convicted felon and cannot possess a firearm.
According to the probable cause, Johnson may be facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, domestic assault in the third degree, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Johnson is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
