January 14, 2025

Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged assault of woman, unlawful use of a weapon

A Cape Girardeau man, Dominic Johnson, 38, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and firing a weapon in an apartment. Police found a revolver and methamphetamine during the investigation.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Dominic Johnson
Dominic Johnson

The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrested a man Friday, Jan. 10, for allegedly assaulting a woman in an apartment.

Dominic Johnson, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested after allegedly "repeatedly hitting" a woman while lying in her bed. According to the probable-cause statement, Johnson fired a shot somewhere in the building after leaving the apartment.

The probable cause stated two witnesses observed Johnson with a "black revolver".

"Officers located the firearm inside the forklift pocket of a dumpster just to the west of the apartment building. The firearm is described as a black Rohn GMRH .22 revolver (156548). The firearm had one spent casing inside the cylinder," the document stated.

The probable cause said the police found a plastic bag that tested positive for methamphetamine after searching Johnson. Police also noted in the document that Johnson is a convicted felon and cannot possess a firearm.

According to the probable cause, Johnson may be facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, domestic assault in the third degree, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Johnson is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

