September 12, 2023
Cape Girardeau library hosts Mental Health First Aid Course
Southeast Missouri Area Health Education Center will host a free Mental Health First Aid course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave. The course teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance-use challenges among adults. ...
Maryam Seyedalhosseini

Southeast Missouri Area Health Education Center will host a free Mental Health First Aid course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave.

The course teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance-use challenges among adults. Participants will also learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations and where to turn for help.

The course will cover topics such as depression and mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma, psychosis and substance-use disorders.

The event is free. Registration is required.

To register, contact Desma Reno at desma.semoahec@gmail.com or (573) 979-2468.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

