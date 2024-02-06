Cape Girardeau library hosts Mental Health First Aid Course

Southeast Missouri Area Health Education Center will host a free Mental Health First Aid course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave.

The course teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance-use challenges among adults. Participants will also learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations and where to turn for help.