Cape Girardeau LDS church arson suspect gets public defender

The 45-year-old homeless Cape Girardeau man charged with burning down Cape Girardeau's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) on April 18 has been given a lawyer at government expense.

Christopher Pritchard was assigned a public defender Tuesday by 32nd Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Lipke.

Christopher Pritchard

The following four felony charges have been filed against Pritchard: property damage motivated by discrimination in the first degree, also known as a hate crime, plus burglary and arson in the second degree and the stealing of $750 or more, according to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker.

Pritchard is scheduled back in court Aug. 2 for a case review, Welker said.

In the days following the fire in which no one was hurt, the church's stake director, Kevin Dickson, indicated to the Southeast Missourian the building will be rebuilt.

The structure at 1048 W. Cape Rock Drive was subsequently razed and as of Wednesday it remained an empty lot entirely surrounded by a chain link fence.

Dickson did not return multiple calls by presstime seeking comment on this story.