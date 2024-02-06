Cape Girardeau girl wins title of Miss Missouri Universal Mini

Just one year into participating in pageants, Cape Girardeau local Emmi Jungers has won the title of Miss Missouri Universal Mini, during the Univeral Miss competion Feb. 17 and 18 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Emmi is 6 years old and has only competed in a handful of pageants, her mother, Karley Jungers, said.

Karley Jungers said she originally decided to have Emmi start doing pageants to boost her confidence and help her get more comfortable in her own skin. Since starting, Emmi has fallen in love with the sisterhood that comes along with pageants. Her mother said Emmi has “Sister Queens”, which are girls in the area who have won the title of queen in other age groups,. One of Emmi’s favorite parts of pageant weekend is the parties she can go to with her Sister Queens.

Karley Jungers said that during big pageant weekend, the Sister Queens get together for themed parties to help bond the girls more.

“She’s able to bond with girls that have the same passion and like the same things as her,” Karley Jungers said. “She is huge into that.”

Emmi Jungers at the Miss Missouri Universal Mini pageant Submitted

Another way pageants impacted Emmi is the way it has opened up opportunities, her mother said. Emmi has now started giving back to the community by doing service projects such as “adopting” three families during Christmastime, collecting goods for the homeless, and her selected community service, The Impact One More Foundation.