Cape Girardeau firm's disaster relief efforts started with Katrina

It was 16 years ago, almost to the day, when David Knight received a call from one of his sales representatives in Mississippi.

The caller told Knight, president and founder of Ole Hickory Pits in Cape Girardeau, about the devastation along the Gulf Coast caused by Hurricane Katrina.

"He said it was really bad in Jackson, Mississippi," Knight recalled. "He said they had no power, no fuel and no way to feed people and asked if we could bring down some pits to help mitigate the situation."

Knight and his then 14-year-old son, Alex, loaded three of the company's barbecue smokers onto a flatbed gooseneck trailer and hauled them through the night to Southern Mississippi. From there they were delivered to the Superdome in New Orleans to help feed Hurricane Katrina survivors as well as emergency personnel and volunteers.

That was the first time the Knights and Ole Hickory Pits helped with a disaster response effort, but it wouldn't be the last.

'Hogzilla' heads to Louisiana

Over the years, the company has provided a fleet of industrial grade barbecue smokers to Operation BBQ Relief, a not-for-profit group in the Kansas City area which as, in turn, used the equipment to prepare millions of free meals for countless disaster victims and relief workers.

And this week Ole Hickory Pits is sending more smokers to Louisiana -- including one of the world's largest manufactured rotary smokers (dubbed "Hogzilla") -- as part of Operation BBQ Relief's response to Hurricane Ida. The two-and-a-half ton barbecue smoker was loaded onto a trailer Monday for the trip to Hammond, Louisiana, about an hour from New Orleans, where it will be used to prepare tens of thousands of meals over the next 2 to 3 weeks.

Ole Hickory Pits has been a partner in Operation BBQ Relief's disaster response efforts since 2011 shortly after a tornado devastated Joplin, Missouri.

"Our experience following Hurricane Katrina was one of the compelling reasons why I said yes when I was approached by my barbecue buddies who had been cooking in Joplin and said they needed more 'firepower'," David Knight said. "The need rang a bell with me, very clearly." Ole Hickory Pits initially donated a trailered smoker to the organization.