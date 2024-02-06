Cape Girardeau Fire Department testing hydrants

During this time, residents near the tested hydrant may experience low water pressure and slight discoloration of water. In case of discolored water, residents should run a stream of water for approximately one minute. The water pressure problems should be minimal and only last for a few minutes.

There are approximately 2,800 fire hydrants throughout the city. According to National Fire Protection Association codes and standards, all fire hydrants should be tested at least every five years and flushed annually.

Residents with any water service questions or concerns may call Alliance at (573) 339-6357.