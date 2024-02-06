Cape Girardeau Fire Department testing hydrants

Cape Girardeau Fire Department, in partnership with Alliance Water Resources, began testing fire hydrants throughout the city Monday, Sept. 11.
The testing is expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 17.
Testing consists of checking valve operation and flow rates, and maintenance and lubrication of the hydrant cap threads, according to a department news release. Alliance employees will repair or replace any hydrants as needed.
During this time, residents near the tested hydrant may experience low water pressure and slight discoloration of water. In case of discolored water, residents should run a stream of water for approximately one minute. The water pressure problems should be minimal and only last for a few minutes.
There are approximately 2,800 fire hydrants throughout the city. According to National Fire Protection Association codes and standards, all fire hydrants should be tested at least every five years and flushed annually.
Residents with any water service questions or concerns may call Alliance at (573) 339-6357.
