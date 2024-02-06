All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 30, 2022

Cape Girardeau CTC receives American Rescue Plan-funded grant

Cape Girardeau's Career and Technology Center is one of 51 state institutions receiving six-figure grants from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), according to a Tuesday, Nov. 29, news release. DESE's announcement follows an Oct. 24 vote by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to ask for $400,000 for CTC — a request DESE said it will fulfill in full...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau's Career and Technology Center at 1080 S. Silver Springs Road, next to Central High School, has received a $400,000 grant funded by the American Rescue Plan.
Cape Girardeau's Career and Technology Center at 1080 S. Silver Springs Road, next to Central High School, has received a $400,000 grant funded by the American Rescue Plan.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau's Career and Technology Center is one of 51 state institutions receiving six-figure grants from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), according to a Tuesday, Nov. 29, news release.

DESE's announcement follows an Oct. 24 vote by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to ask for $400,000 for CTC — a request DESE said it will fulfill in full.

Josh Crowell, the district's assistant superintendent of Support Services, told school board members last month the grant money will be used for additional equipment and renovation of the center's new fire science program and lab.

Other money will be tasked for the construction and automotive technology labs, for geospatial expansion and for a basic flight simulator, Crowell added.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Formally, the grant comes from the Missouri Area Career Center Opportunity program, which is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

All but four of the 51 Missouri career and technical schools received a full $400,000 grant from DESE.

Other regional awards

  • Ironton: Arcadia Valley Career Center, $400,000
  • Doniphan: Current River Career Center, $400,000
  • Kennett: Kennett Career & Technical Center, $400,000
  • New Madrid: New Madrid County R1 Technical Skills Center, $400,000
  • Hayti: Pemiscot County Career & Technology Center, $400,000
  • Perryville: Perryville Area Career & Technology Center, $400,000
  • Poplar Bluff: Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center, $400,000
  • Sikeston: Sikeston Career & Technology Center, $400,000
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance esti...
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy