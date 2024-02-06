Cape Girardeau CTC receives American Rescue Plan-funded grant

Cape Girardeau's Career and Technology Center is one of 51 state institutions receiving six-figure grants from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), according to a Tuesday, Nov. 29, news release.

DESE's announcement follows an Oct. 24 vote by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to ask for $400,000 for CTC — a request DESE said it will fulfill in full.

Josh Crowell, the district's assistant superintendent of Support Services, told school board members last month the grant money will be used for additional equipment and renovation of the center's new fire science program and lab.

Other money will be tasked for the construction and automotive technology labs, for geospatial expansion and for a basic flight simulator, Crowell added.