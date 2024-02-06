Cape Girardeau County's Tracy back from Naval training in Japan

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, commanding officer of the Naval Reserves Fleet Logistics Center/Yokosuka, headquartered in St. Louis, has recently returned home after an annual training in Japan.
Yokosuka, Japan, is one of eight fleet logistics centers in the world — five in the U.S.
"I was not there for the Tokyo Olympics, although several Olympians were on my flight over," said Tracy, who was elected presiding commissioner 11 years ago and is a 1996 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
As Tracy left Monday's County Commission meeting, he noticed his watch was still on Tokyo time.
"I got home in time for my son's birthday and originally, I didn't expect to be able to make it," said Tracy, whose trip lasted from July 29 to Saturday.
Pandemic concerns were very much top of mind in the host nation, he said.
The Japanese government implemented a limit of 40 incoming passengers per plane, he said
"We had to quarantine for two weeks, and we couldn't go into town," noted Tracy, adding while inside base buildings, he had to mask all the time because of the presence of non-U.S. personnel who may not have had access to a COVID vaccine.
"We did have liberty restrictions and hospitals there seemed to be at capacity (because of the pandemic)."
"We were primarily in-country for a COOPEX (Continuity of Operations Exercise) drill," said Tracy, which he explained as training for emergencies.
"The COOPEX drill ensures the Navy can continue to operate and provide logistics support during time of crisis — if the chain of command would be knocked out or unavailable, if communications go down, if the normal way of conducting business is interrupted, this is what the drill is for," said Tracy, who holds the rank of captain in the USN Reserves.
Tracy said among other tasks during his time in Japan, a mobile satellite communications system was set up.
"We drill on how to operate in an austere environment; we figure out how we can continue to maneuver," he said.
"I enjoy reserve duty and continuing to wear the cloth of my country and mentoring junior sailors. I also like the camaraderie and personally connecting with people off-duty, which can lead to opportunities to sneak Jesus into the conversation, by sharing how Christ has worked and is working in my life. Even in my work as a county commissioner, I hope to bring others to Christ by leading by example and sharing the good news."