Cape Girardeau County's Tracy back from Naval training in Japan

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, commanding officer of the Naval Reserves Fleet Logistics Center/Yokosuka, headquartered in St. Louis, has recently returned home after an annual training in Japan.

Yokosuka, Japan, is one of eight fleet logistics centers in the world — five in the U.S.

"I was not there for the Tokyo Olympics, although several Olympians were on my flight over," said Tracy, who was elected presiding commissioner 11 years ago and is a 1996 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

As Tracy left Monday's County Commission meeting, he noticed his watch was still on Tokyo time.

"I got home in time for my son's birthday and originally, I didn't expect to be able to make it," said Tracy, whose trip lasted from July 29 to Saturday.

Pandemic concerns were very much top of mind in the host nation, he said.

The Japanese government implemented a limit of 40 incoming passengers per plane, he said

"We had to quarantine for two weeks, and we couldn't go into town," noted Tracy, adding while inside base buildings, he had to mask all the time because of the presence of non-U.S. personnel who may not have had access to a COVID vaccine.