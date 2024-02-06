Cape Girardeau County Transit leader Tom Mogelnicki to retire

Tom Mogelnicki, who has led Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA) as executive director since April 1, 2007, will retire Saturday, Sept. 30, the County Commission announced at its regular meeting Monday, July 31.

Tom Mogelnicki

Tom Mogelnicki

Mogelnicki, 76, took over the government job just seven years after CGCTA's founding.

"My wife and I have decided to start enjoying life and it's time," he said, with the St. Louis native noting he previously spent 40 years building residential properties and taking on small commercial projects.

"In the last 10 years, we've doubled the budget from $2 million to approximately $4 million and updated transportation options for the community," said Mogelnicki, who came to Cape Girardeau to attend Southeast Missouri State University in 1965 and never left.

According to www.cgcta.com, the CGCTA's mission is straightforward:

"The primary reason the County Commission initiated a transit system was to increase county residents' access to health care, social services, and general life needs. The Transit Authority was also established to assist in coordinating and expanding the existing transportation services and to assist with pursuing additional State and Federal funds. Prior to the formation of the Transit Authority, countywide transit had long been a problem issue for the residents of Cape Girardeau County."

Everyday service

Bus transportation is free for anyone, with "demand response" taxi service starting at $7 per one-way trip. More information is available by calling (573) 335-5533, Ext. 1.

Those 60 and older may purchase senior discount coupons from CGCTA's administrative office, 937 Broadway, Suite 200, for $4 each.

Post-pandemic struggles

Since COVID-19 first made landfall in the U.S. in March 2020, CGCTA has dealt with several challenges,