Chastened by tornadoes over the past several months both north and south of Cape Girardeau County, the county commission voted Thursday to explore consolidating all emergency equipment indoors and in one location.

Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst voted to seek RFQs, requests for qualification, from architectural engineering firms that could design an appropriate building.

"We've got equipment in multiple locations, some of its outdoors, that could be brought together in one spot," said Sam Herndon V, deputy director of the county's emergency management agency office.

County EMA director Mark Winkler said not only would equipment be stored together in the proposed structure but also the EMA offices and the emergency operations center -- located now in the basement of the county administration building at 1 Barton Square in Jackson.