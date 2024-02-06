All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 28, 2022
Cape Girardeau County takes first step toward a future emergency management location building
Chastened by tornadoes over the past several months both north and south of Cape Girardeau County, the county commission voted Thursday to explore consolidating all emergency equipment indoors and in one location. Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst voted to seek RFQs, requests for qualification, from architectural engineering firms that could design an appropriate building...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
This large animal emergency response trailer, maintained by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center in Jackson, is among the equipment that could be housed in a future consolidated emergency management center under consideration by the County Commission. The commission voted Thursday to request proposals for qualification (RFQ) from architectural engineering firms for the proposed project.
This large animal emergency response trailer, maintained by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center in Jackson, is among the equipment that could be housed in a future consolidated emergency management center under consideration by the County Commission. The commission voted Thursday to request proposals for qualification (RFQ) from architectural engineering firms for the proposed project.Jeff Long

Chastened by tornadoes over the past several months both north and south of Cape Girardeau County, the county commission voted Thursday to explore consolidating all emergency equipment indoors and in one location.

Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst voted to seek RFQs, requests for qualification, from architectural engineering firms that could design an appropriate building.

"We've got equipment in multiple locations, some of its outdoors, that could be brought together in one spot," said Sam Herndon V, deputy director of the county's emergency management agency office.

County EMA director Mark Winkler said not only would equipment be stored together in the proposed structure but also the EMA offices and the emergency operations center -- located now in the basement of the county administration building at 1 Barton Square in Jackson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The federal Homeland Security Department enabled the county after September 11, 2001, the funding to purchase a mass care trailer with 100 cots, a mass fatality trailer plus two portable generators, among other equipment.

"The county is caretaker for this equipment but it is deployable anywhere where there is emergency need," Winkler said.

Koeper said the action is just the initial step toward a building and the county needs more information before taking more concrete action.

While no location has been identified yet, Herndon said easy access to the interstate will be important.

Koeper made note Tuesday during earlier discussion the damage done by recent twisters in Fredericktown and St. Mary, Missouri, plus the December tornadoes in the Missouri Bootheel and in Mayfield, Kentucky, is prompting the desire to move forward.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy