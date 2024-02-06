Cape Girardeau County sheriff on sex offenders at Halloween

With the approach of Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is advising residents a total of 73 registered sex offenders in the county fall under the Halloween restriction portion of the relevant state statute.

"We've shared this information every year since the sex offender registration became active and certain offenders — because of their convictions — cannot participate in Halloween because the holiday always involves children," Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said.

"By law, (those offenders) are not supposed to have their house lights on and must display an easily visible sign saying 'No treats available here', or words to that effect," added Dickerson, who has been the county's chief law enforcement officer since 2018.

Missouri Revised Statutes 598.426 contains the provisions applicable to registered sex offenders.

The law's provisions spell out what such people must do Oct. 31: