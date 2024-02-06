All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 26, 2023

Cape Girardeau County sheriff on sex offenders at Halloween

With the approach of Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is advising residents a total of 73 registered sex offenders in the county fall under the Halloween restriction portion of the relevant state statute. "We've shared this information every year since the sex offender registration became active and certain offenders -- because of their convictions -- cannot participate in Halloween because the holiday always involves children," Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said.. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson speaks Aug. 13, 2018, following her swearing-in ceremony in Jackson. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has released information on the sex offender registry as Halloween approaches on Tuesday.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson speaks Aug. 13, 2018, following her swearing-in ceremony in Jackson. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has released information on the sex offender registry as Halloween approaches on Tuesday.Southeast Missourian file

With the approach of Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is advising residents a total of 73 registered sex offenders in the county fall under the Halloween restriction portion of the relevant state statute.

"We've shared this information every year since the sex offender registration became active and certain offenders — because of their convictions — cannot participate in Halloween because the holiday always involves children," Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said.

"By law, (those offenders) are not supposed to have their house lights on and must display an easily visible sign saying 'No treats available here', or words to that effect," added Dickerson, who has been the county's chief law enforcement officer since 2018.

Missouri Revised Statutes 598.426 contains the provisions applicable to registered sex offenders.

The law's provisions spell out what such people must do Oct. 31:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Avoid all Halloween-related contact with children;
  • Remain inside their residence between 5 and 10:30 p.m.;
  • Post a sign at the residence reading, "No candy or treats at this residence";
  • Leave all outside lights off after 5 p.m..

Those who fail to comply, the statute reads, are guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.

A website is available for citizens to look up registered sex offenders in Missouri: https://mshp.dps.missouri.gov/CJ38/Search.

"You can look up a particular (offender's) name and the map there has a drawing of the address where the person is registered," said Dickerson, who added her advice to families and individuals who go door-to-door on Halloween night seeking treats.

"Be cautious, always check the candy the children receive before they consume it and wear costumes that do not have obstructed views while walking," she said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy