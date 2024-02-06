Cape Girardeau County sheriff on sex offenders at Halloween

With the approach of Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is advising residents a total of 73 registered sex offenders in the county fall under the Halloween restriction portion of the relevant state statute.
"We've shared this information every year since the sex offender registration became active and certain offenders — because of their convictions — cannot participate in Halloween because the holiday always involves children," Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said.
"By law, (those offenders) are not supposed to have their house lights on and must display an easily visible sign saying 'No treats available here', or words to that effect," added Dickerson, who has been the county's chief law enforcement officer since 2018.
Missouri Revised Statutes 598.426 contains the provisions applicable to registered sex offenders.
The law's provisions spell out what such people must do Oct. 31:
Those who fail to comply, the statute reads, are guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.
A website is available for citizens to look up registered sex offenders in Missouri: https://mshp.dps.missouri.gov/CJ38/Search.
"You can look up a particular (offender's) name and the map there has a drawing of the address where the person is registered," said Dickerson, who added her advice to families and individuals who go door-to-door on Halloween night seeking treats.
"Be cautious, always check the candy the children receive before they consume it and wear costumes that do not have obstructed views while walking," she said.
