All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 10, 2021

Cape Girardeau County sheriff joins others in unique annual shopping outing with kids

For 16 years, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has taken part in Cape Girardeau Walmart's Shop With a Hero program. The program pairs public safety personnel with children selected by participating schools -- kids who need a helping hand when it comes to getting Christmas gifts each year...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson is joined by Camilla Tuesday for the annual Shop With a Hero event in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson is joined by Camilla Tuesday for the annual Shop With a Hero event in Cape Girardeau.Courtesy Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office

For 16 years, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has taken part in Cape Girardeau Walmart's Shop With a Hero program.

The program pairs public safety personnel with children selected by participating schools -- kids who need a helping hand when it comes to getting Christmas gifts each year.

Donations to fund the program over the years have come from the Walmart Foundation, local businesses, service clubs and others.

On Tuesday, nine members of Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson's department joined other adults in helping children shop for items they wanted.

"They have a set amount to spend and each child gets an equal allotment," said Dickerson, who has been the county's chief law enforcement officer since August 2018 and a member of the sheriff's office for over three decades.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Some of them know exactly what they want, some have no idea, and we take them inside the store to where they want to go -- from toys to clothes to electronics," she said.

Dickerson said Shop With a Hero can be a good early exercise in budgeting for the kids.

"Sometimes hard decisions have to be made because they see something else they want and a choice has to be made -- in order to get this, they'll have to put something else back to stay under the limit," she said.

"The kids are great and get really excited."

Dickerson is mindful the Shop With a Hero experience may be the first time a participating child has ever interacted with the police.

"The program allows youth to feel comfortable that if they need something that we are here for them," she said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 14
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy