For 16 years, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has taken part in Cape Girardeau Walmart's Shop With a Hero program.

The program pairs public safety personnel with children selected by participating schools -- kids who need a helping hand when it comes to getting Christmas gifts each year.

Donations to fund the program over the years have come from the Walmart Foundation, local businesses, service clubs and others.

On Tuesday, nine members of Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson's department joined other adults in helping children shop for items they wanted.

"They have a set amount to spend and each child gets an equal allotment," said Dickerson, who has been the county's chief law enforcement officer since August 2018 and a member of the sheriff's office for over three decades.