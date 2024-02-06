Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management director Mark Winkler said the county sent personnel and equipment Thursday to St. Mary, Missouri, after an EF3 tornado ripped through the town Oct. 24.

"Paul Koeper, 1st District County Commissioner, went to assist, as did representatives of the county's highway, buildings and grounds and parks departments," Winkler said.

The quartet of helpers spent time moving debris, Winkler said, and took north with them two excavators and a dump truck.