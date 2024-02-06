All sections
NewsJune 9, 2023
Cape Girardeau County revenue funds regress in June, except for use tax
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson explains June revenue spreadsheets Thursday, June 8, in the county commission's chambers.
A mixed bag of revenue news was released Thursday, June 8, by Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson.

Use tax funds in Cape Girardeau County rose 9% in June compared with the same month a year ago, the second time in six months the levy on online and out-of-state sales improved compared with 2022.

According to figures received from the Missouri Department of Revenue, and released Thursday by Hudson, the county took in $232,797.97 in use tax this month.

Despite June's year-over-year improvement, January through June's use tax figures of $1,498,362.13 are 4.8% behind the same period last year.

Data in both April and June 2023 seems to indicate county residents are showing more confidence in returning to patronizing bricks-and-mortar retail establishments after a significant period of online purchasing due to the now-concluded COVID-19 emergency.

In April, the use tax took in $254,020.33, 5.8% better than April 2022.

Use tax funds are earmarked for the Cape Girardeau Justice Center in Jackson, which opened in 2020.

The U.S. inflation rate is 4.9% for the 12 months ending April 2023.

Other tax funds:

  • General revenue brought in $807,536.02, 8.2% lower than in June 2022. By contrast, for the first six months of the year, general sales tax is up 3.8% to $4,560,893.35.
  • Law Enforcement Public Safety Tax generated $804,656.93 in June, 8.4% lower than a year ago. However, the tax has brought in $4,552,285.27 from January through June, 4% better than at the half-year mark in 2022. The levy supports the county sheriff's office and was authorized by voters in a June 2020 vote.
  • Proposition One took in $807,535.87 in June, 8.2% below receipts from the same month a year earlier. Year to date, though, the tax took in 4,560,863.73, a 3.8% increase from January to June 2022. Approved by referendum in August 2006, Proposition One funds county road and bridge improvements.
