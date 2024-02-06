A mixed bag of revenue news was released Thursday, June 8, by Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson.
Use tax funds in Cape Girardeau County rose 9% in June compared with the same month a year ago, the second time in six months the levy on online and out-of-state sales improved compared with 2022.
According to figures received from the Missouri Department of Revenue, and released Thursday by Hudson, the county took in $232,797.97 in use tax this month.
Despite June's year-over-year improvement, January through June's use tax figures of $1,498,362.13 are 4.8% behind the same period last year.
Data in both April and June 2023 seems to indicate county residents are showing more confidence in returning to patronizing bricks-and-mortar retail establishments after a significant period of online purchasing due to the now-concluded COVID-19 emergency.
In April, the use tax took in $254,020.33, 5.8% better than April 2022.
Use tax funds are earmarked for the Cape Girardeau Justice Center in Jackson, which opened in 2020.
The U.S. inflation rate is 4.9% for the 12 months ending April 2023.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.