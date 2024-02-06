All sections
NewsJanuary 10, 2023

Cape Girardeau County OKs jail expansion project, approves budget

This story is updated. By unanimous vote, Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave the green light Monday, Jan. 9, to a nearly $48 million design-build contract with Penzel-Trainor to expand and upgrade the county lockup in Jackson by the end of 2024...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office patch is seen on the uniform of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson during the filming of a virtual tour of the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Jackson.
A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office patch is seen on the uniform of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson during the filming of a virtual tour of the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Jackson.Southeast Missourian file

This story is updated.

By unanimous vote, Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave the green light Monday, Jan. 9, to a nearly $48 million design-build contract with Penzel-Trainor to expand and upgrade the county lockup in Jackson by the end of 2024.

The approved amount, $47,998,963, is approximately $2.5 million more than the original $45.5 million original estimate, thanks to a decision to convert "shell space" on two jail floors to add a total of 48 additional beds.

Funding for the project will come from four sources:

  • $32 million in bonds at a fixed 3.52% interest rate.
  • $10 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
  • $3.5 million from capital improvement line item.
  • $2.5 million from Sheriff's Office.
Penzel Construction of Jackson built the new $20 million, 82,000-square-foot courthouse in Jackson, which opened in 2020 and is next door to the existing jail.

Budget

County Auditor Pete Frazier presented the final iteration of the $9.75 million 2023 county budget, which also received commission approval Monday.

Frazier said the county entered the year with a nearly $4.3 million balance on the books, and estimates sales tax revenue for the year at $9 million.

A total of $5 million is being set aside for capital improvement, with Frazier estimating the county will have an unencumbered revenue balance of almost $2.3 million.

Local News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

