Cape Girardeau County OKs jail expansion project, approves budget

By unanimous vote, Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave the green light Monday, Jan. 9, to a nearly $48 million design-build contract with Penzel-Trainor to expand and upgrade the county lockup in Jackson by the end of 2024.
The approved amount, $47,998,963, is approximately $2.5 million more than the original $45.5 million original estimate, thanks to a decision to convert "shell space" on two jail floors to add a total of 48 additional beds.
Funding for the project will come from four sources:
Penzel Construction of Jackson built the new $20 million, 82,000-square-foot courthouse in Jackson, which opened in 2020 and is next door to the existing jail.
County Auditor Pete Frazier presented the final iteration of the $9.75 million 2023 county budget, which also received commission approval Monday.
Frazier said the county entered the year with a nearly $4.3 million balance on the books, and estimates sales tax revenue for the year at $9 million.
A total of $5 million is being set aside for capital improvement, with Frazier estimating the county will have an unencumbered revenue balance of almost $2.3 million.
