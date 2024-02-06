Cape Girardeau County OKs jail expansion project, approves budget

This story is updated.

By unanimous vote, Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave the green light Monday, Jan. 9, to a nearly $48 million design-build contract with Penzel-Trainor to expand and upgrade the county lockup in Jackson by the end of 2024.

The approved amount, $47,998,963, is approximately $2.5 million more than the original $45.5 million original estimate, thanks to a decision to convert "shell space" on two jail floors to add a total of 48 additional beds.

Funding for the project will come from four sources: