NewsFebruary 24, 2023
Cape Girardeau County ME decision would need to be made by end of year
If Cape Girardeau County moves away from an elected coroner toward a medical examiner position, a vote by county commissioners would need to be taken this calendar year in order to make the switch at the earliest possible date, according to state statute...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Wavis Jordan, Cape Girardeau County coroner, speaks to the Republican Women's Club on July 10, 2020, during his campaign for the office. On Thursday, Feb. 23, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the County Commission would "seriously consider moving forward" with a switch to a medical examiner. Jordan's current term ends Jan. 1, 2025.Jeff Long
Wavis Jordan, Cape Girardeau County coroner, speaks to the Republican Women's Club on July 10, 2020, during his campaign for the office. On Thursday, Feb. 23, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the County Commission would "seriously consider moving forward" with a switch to a medical examiner. Jordan's current term ends Jan. 1, 2025.Jeff Long

If Cape Girardeau County moves away from an elected coroner toward a medical examiner position, a vote by county commissioners would need to be taken this calendar year in order to make the switch at the earliest possible date, according to state statute.

The county's coroner, Wavis Jordan, was elected in November 2020, and his term does not expire until Jan. 1, 2025.

At the time of his election, Jordan had no previous experience in a coroner's office.

On Feb. 16, a delegation of law enforcement professionals asked the County Commission to adopt a medical examiner — citing the advantage of having a physician in the role.

During the Thursday, Feb. 23, commission meeting, a county resident — citing the coroner's office handling of his father's death — told Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst a switch to a medical examiner "should have happened five years ago,"

Cape Girardeau County is among the minority of the state's 13 first-class counties not to have a medical examiner.

"A (medical examiner) has training a coroner typically doesn't have and has a greater level of expertise," said Lt. Don Perry, who heads the investigations unit for Cape Girardeau police and also commands the area's Major Case Squad, in Feb. 16 remarks to the commissioners.

"We'll seriously consider moving forward weighing the cost and benefit (of a medical examiner)," Tracy said in a text message Thursday to the Southeast Missourian.

A mass fatallty trailer, seen April 28, is parked outside Cape Girardeau County Coroner's Office on North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The County Commission is being lobbied to move away from an elected coroner toward an appointed medical examiner.Jeff Long
A mass fatallty trailer, seen April 28, is parked outside Cape Girardeau County Coroner's Office on North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The County Commission is being lobbied to move away from an elected coroner toward an appointed medical examiner.Jeff Long
A mass fatallty trailer, seen April 28, is parked outside Cape Girardeau County Coroner's Office on North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The County Commission is being lobbied to move away from an elected coroner toward an appointed medical examiner.
A mass fatallty trailer, seen April 28, is parked outside Cape Girardeau County Coroner's Office on North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The County Commission is being lobbied to move away from an elected coroner toward an appointed medical examiner.Jeff Long
