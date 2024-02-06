Cape Girardeau County ME decision would need to be made by end of year

If Cape Girardeau County moves away from an elected coroner toward a medical examiner position, a vote by county commissioners would need to be taken this calendar year in order to make the switch at the earliest possible date, according to state statute.

The county's coroner, Wavis Jordan, was elected in November 2020, and his term does not expire until Jan. 1, 2025.

At the time of his election, Jordan had no previous experience in a coroner's office.

On Feb. 16, a delegation of law enforcement professionals asked the County Commission to adopt a medical examiner — citing the advantage of having a physician in the role.

During the Thursday, Feb. 23, commission meeting, a county resident — citing the coroner's office handling of his father's death — told Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst a switch to a medical examiner "should have happened five years ago,"