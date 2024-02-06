Cape Girardeau County may have another record-breaking revenue year

October's general tax revenue figures are in from the state Department of Revenue, and Cape Girardeau County seems poised for another potentially record-shattering annum.

In 2022, the county's general revenue surpassed $9 million for the first time as $9,198,739.12 flowed into county coffers, an 8.62% increase from 2021.

If this year's tax generation from January through October is a guide, the county should soar above $9 million again in 2023.

Through the first 10 months of this year, $7,737,917.98 has been collected. To reach last year's final revenue amount, $1,460,821.14 more will be necessary.

If 2022's finish to the calendar year is a reliable indicator, the county may establish a new record since in November and December 2022, $1,555,058.76 cumulatively came into the fund.