Cape Girardeau County may have another record-breaking revenue year

October's general tax revenue figures are in from the state Department of Revenue, and Cape Girardeau County seems poised for another potentially record-shattering annum.
In 2022, the county's general revenue surpassed $9 million for the first time as $9,198,739.12 flowed into county coffers, an 8.62% increase from 2021.
If this year's tax generation from January through October is a guide, the county should soar above $9 million again in 2023.
Through the first 10 months of this year, $7,737,917.98 has been collected. To reach last year's final revenue amount, $1,460,821.14 more will be necessary.
If 2022's finish to the calendar year is a reliable indicator, the county may establish a new record since in November and December 2022, $1,555,058.76 cumulatively came into the fund.
During October alone, $762,451.51 was received.
Presiding County Commissioner Clint Tracy, in a text message to the Southeast Missourian, said inflation is "driving" revenue and urged caution in interpreting the numbers.
"Even though general sales tax revenue is up 1.23% (compared to a year ago), it's not keeping pace with inflation and expenses. Wages aren't keeping pace with inflation which will lead to a reduction in spending," Tracy wrote.
"Let's hope this isn't a leading indicator of a recession," he added, noting revenue numbers from cities in the county should also be consulted to do proper analysis.
