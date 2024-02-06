All sections
NewsOctober 12, 2023

Cape Girardeau County may have another record-breaking revenue year

October's general tax revenue figures are in from the state Department of Revenue, and Cape Girardeau County seems poised for another potentially record-shattering annum. In 2022, the county's general revenue surpassed $9 million for the first time as $9,198,739.12 flowed into county coffers, an 8.62% increase from 2021...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson consults an Excel spreadsheet in February 2022 in his office at 1 Barton Square in Jackson. Figures provided via Missouri Department of Revenue and released by Hudson show another potentially record-breaking year may be on the horizon for county general tax revenue, while use tax receipts are also strong thus far in 2023.
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson consults an Excel spreadsheet in February 2022 in his office at 1 Barton Square in Jackson. Figures provided via Missouri Department of Revenue and released by Hudson show another potentially record-breaking year may be on the horizon for county general tax revenue, while use tax receipts are also strong thus far in 2023.Southeast Missourian file

October's general tax revenue figures are in from the state Department of Revenue, and Cape Girardeau County seems poised for another potentially record-shattering annum.

In 2022, the county's general revenue surpassed $9 million for the first time as $9,198,739.12 flowed into county coffers, an 8.62% increase from 2021.

If this year's tax generation from January through October is a guide, the county should soar above $9 million again in 2023.

Through the first 10 months of this year, $7,737,917.98 has been collected. To reach last year's final revenue amount, $1,460,821.14 more will be necessary.

If 2022's finish to the calendar year is a reliable indicator, the county may establish a new record since in November and December 2022, $1,555,058.76 cumulatively came into the fund.

During October alone, $762,451.51 was received.

Presiding County Commissioner Clint Tracy, in a text message to the Southeast Missourian, said inflation is "driving" revenue and urged caution in interpreting the numbers.

"Even though general sales tax revenue is up 1.23% (compared to a year ago), it's not keeping pace with inflation and expenses. Wages aren't keeping pace with inflation which will lead to a reduction in spending," Tracy wrote.

"Let's hope this isn't a leading indicator of a recession," he added, noting revenue numbers from cities in the county should also be consulted to do proper analysis.

Other funds

  • Use tax: A strong October follows the trend of a markedly improved year for the tax on online and out-of-state sales in the county. Use tax proceeds recorded this month total $293,718.73, a nearly 66% increase over October 2022. For the first 10 months of 2023, $3,171,759.07 has been received, 26% above the collection from January to October a year ago. Use tax proceeds are designated for the county's justice center in Jackson, which opened in 2020.
  • Law enforcement sales tax: In October, $762,297.13 was received, bringing the year-to-date figure to $7,719,570.71, a modest 2.2% above the first 10 months of 2022. This levy is earmarked for the county sheriff's office and was first OK'd by county voters in June 2020.
  • Proposition One: Approved in 2006, this tax enables funding for county road and bridge improvements. In October, $762,451.67 was received, the weakest single-month performance for the fund this year since $679,935.85 was collected in May. From January through October, Prop 1 proceeds are up 1.2% compared to the same 10-month period in 2022.
