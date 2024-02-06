Cape Girardeau County makes IDA, SEMO Port appointments

Due to outdated information on the Cape Girardeau County website, this story has been updated to reflect current statistics about the Cape Girardeau County IDA.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday made three appointments to the county's seven-person Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA).

Jon K. Rust — publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications — and John Voss were named to six-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2027. Rust was reappointed to the panel while Voss is new to the board.

Kim Moore was named to a term expiring Dec. 31, 2025, to fill the seat vacated by Adrian Toole.

The IDA Board's mission, according to the county's website, is to develop commercial, industrial, agricultural and manufacturing facilities in the county.