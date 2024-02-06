All sections
November 30, 2021

Cape Girardeau County makes IDA, SEMO Port appointments

Jeff Long was reappointed to the panel while Voss is new to the board...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Officials prepare to start the Nov. 18 meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission. From left, Kristi Nitsch, executive administrative assistant; Charlie Herbst, 2nd District commissioner; Clint Tracy, presiding commissioner; Paul Koeper, 1st District commissioner; Kara Clark Summers, county clerk/election authority; and Pete Frazier, county auditor.
Officials prepare to start the Nov. 18 meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission. From left, Kristi Nitsch, executive administrative assistant; Charlie Herbst, 2nd District commissioner; Clint Tracy, presiding commissioner; Paul Koeper, 1st District commissioner; Kara Clark Summers, county clerk/election authority; and Pete Frazier, county auditor.Jeff Long

Due to outdated information on the Cape Girardeau County website, this story has been updated to reflect current statistics about the Cape Girardeau County IDA.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday made three appointments to the county's seven-person Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA).

  • Jon K. Rust — publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications — and John Voss were named to six-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2027. Rust was reappointed to the panel while Voss is new to the board.
  • Kim Moore was named to a term expiring Dec. 31, 2025, to fill the seat vacated by Adrian Toole.

The IDA Board's mission, according to the county's website, is to develop commercial, industrial, agricultural and manufacturing facilities in the county.

Projects requiring industrial development bonds are submitted to the County Commission through the IDA.

Since 1980, the IDA has authorized more than $1 billion in bonds for Cape Girardeau County, with the 40 individual projects ranging from $200,000 to $215 million in size.

Additionally, the commission named Larry Dowdy to the SEMO Port Board to a four-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2025.

Other news

The Little River Drainage District (LRDD)'s annual Landowners Meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at North Pemiscot County High School in Wardell, Missouri. The district is observing 114 years of providing flood control and drainage in the region.

Local News
