Cape Girardeau County makes IDA, SEMO Port appointments

Due to outdated information on the Cape Girardeau County website, this story has been updated to reflect current statistics about the Cape Girardeau County IDA.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday made three appointments to the county's seven-person Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA).
The IDA Board's mission, according to the county's website, is to develop commercial, industrial, agricultural and manufacturing facilities in the county.
Projects requiring industrial development bonds are submitted to the County Commission through the IDA.
Since 1980, the IDA has authorized more than $1 billion in bonds for Cape Girardeau County, with the 40 individual projects ranging from $200,000 to $215 million in size.
Additionally, the commission named Larry Dowdy to the SEMO Port Board to a four-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2025.
The Little River Drainage District (LRDD)'s annual Landowners Meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at North Pemiscot County High School in Wardell, Missouri. The district is observing 114 years of providing flood control and drainage in the region.