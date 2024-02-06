Cape Girardeau County health board hopefuls tout views

Swartz: The Cape Girardeau County PHC board is elected as overseer of county health services in general and, more specifically, to address issues affecting the community at large. I believe the board is accountable to the community and to taxpayers. A less mentioned aspect of health promotion is communication and education for good health practices. Information is key. Honest and accurate information is critical. Secondly, nutrition is a major component to healthy children and adults. Many food programs/services are available in our community and work well together to benefit all in need. The PHC administers WIC, focusing on care and nutrition for prenatal cases, other infants and children in general 5 years old or younger. These services include not only affordable food and nutrition services but health screenings, counseling, crib safety, breastfeeding education, supplies and support. These are vital to our young mothers and provide the best start for children in an at-risk environment.

In the January PHC trustees meeting, the board was informed the county had the option of becoming a Narcan/naloxone distributor. Narcan/naloxone is a medication used to rapidly reduce an opioid overdose, either via a nasal spray or via injection. Do you support Cape Girardeau County becoming a distributor of this med? Why or why not?

Howard: The Missouri Department of Health has a program so first responders can obtain Narcan through local health departments and other entities. I support efforts for first responders to have local access to Narcan.

Johnson: At this time, the public health clinic is not a participating Narcan distributor. We need to work on the problem, drug abuse, and not just throw a temporary solution at risky behaviors and attitudes.

Lewis: Naloxone does not require a prescription in Missouri and one can order it through mail for free. Therefore, I have no issue with it being available at the PHC so long as its storage and distribution do not provide any undo burden on departmental staff.

Swartz: While I would study Narcan/naloxone use and distribution as a board, at first glance, I would imagine these services would be better offered under a physician's care. I am, however, open to discussion and review.

What, in your mind, is the biggest challenge facing public health in Cape Girardeau County today?

Howard: Now that "public health" has become a spotlight issue, the health department must adjust to this reality. Many members of the public indicated they did not know the board existed prior to COVID. We need to help the public learn of the PHC's great work.

Johnson: Increases in STDs and access to health care by those who can't afford it. The fact is, our PHC is the best kept secret in Cape County, and is available for those who want to use it.

Lewis: The single biggest challenge facing public health in Cape Girardeau County is obesity. Curbing obesity can go a long way to help alleviate other health issues. Obesity can cause numerous health complaints, including cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, cancers and diabetes.

Swartz: Missouri ranks No. 43 nationwide on the health care scorecard from 2019. Our high death rates from suicide, alcohol and drug overdoses are cited. Obesity, smoking and inactivity also lead to many other diagnoses such as Type 2 diabetes. Information services and education remain key. The PHC does good work in this area but the challenge remains. With COVID behind us and new information coming out daily about the mistakes and missteps of CDC and Food and Drug Administration recommendations, I believe the greatest challenge is to restore trust and confidence in the board, the PHC and health care in general, in public emergencies.

Why should a voter choose you for a role on the PHC board of trustees and not another candidate?

Howard: My many years of practicing law have helped me develop the skill of analyzing information and using it to make business decisions. This helps the PHC board as to the business of running the department, while the health professionals we employ run the department's many programs.

Johnson: I am a rural health nurse practitioner who is a huge patient advocate and educator by nature. I will lead by example, and want to lead with education and not fear.

Lewis: I am running for reelection because I am proud to represent the needs and concerns of the people of Cape Girardeau County. I hope to continue providing my leadership experience for the betterment of the citizens of the county.

Swartz: As a board member, I will continue to promote transparency and accountability from the PHC trustees. Voters can trust I will relate all funding sources and amounts and the requirements established by bureaucracies that come with them. The public, the taxpayers, have a right to know.