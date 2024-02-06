All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 30, 2023

Cape Girardeau County health board hopefuls tout views

A quartet of candidates seek to fill two four-year terms on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees in the Tuesday, April 4, election. n Diane Howard, attorney (incumbent) n Nancy Johnson, semi- retired nurse practitioner...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Jeff Long ~ Southeast Missourian

A quartet of candidates seek to fill two four-year terms on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees in the Tuesday, April 4, election.

  • Diane Howard, attorney (incumbent)
  • Nancy Johnson, semi- retired nurse practitioner
  • William Lewis, business faculty, Jackson High School (incumbent)
  • Richard Swartz, retired dentist

Southeast Missourian staff posed questions to the candidates. Their answers appear in alphabetical order according to last name.

When you consider all the functions of a county health department, what are the top three for the public's well-being and why?

Diane Howard
Diane Howard
Diane Howard
Diane Howard

Howard: The environmental services are central to the (health) department's mission. Safe sewer, septic, food and inspection of day care facilities and hotels are essential. Care provided through the rural health clinic often results in the discovery of health conditions unknown to the patient. WIC (women, infants and children) programs give the department the opportunity to educate parents as to nutrition and other parenting issues.

Nancy Johnson
Nancy Johnson
Nancy Johnson
Nancy Johnson

Johnson: No. 1 is WIC. Our resources are our children. The ability to grow up healthy isn't always a gift offered to every child born into this world. We need to protect the most vulnerable among us. No. 2 is the STD (sexually transmitted disease) clinic. Syphilis is on the rise in our county and this should not be an issue. Neonatal (congenital) syphilis is on the rise across America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this variety of syphilis is up 15% from 2019. No. 3 is health screenings. Every person deserves good health care and caring health professionals.

William Lewis
William Lewis
William Lewis
William Lewis

Lewis: Community education to prevent health concerns before they become an issue. Mobile health clinics with respect to emergency response to provide on-site health services at the point of disaster. Environmental inspections help ensure safe drinking water, lodging and food/dining facilities.

Richard Swartz
Richard Swartz
Richard Swartz
Richard Swartz
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Swartz: The Cape Girardeau County PHC board is elected as overseer of county health services in general and, more specifically, to address issues affecting the community at large. I believe the board is accountable to the community and to taxpayers. A less mentioned aspect of health promotion is communication and education for good health practices. Information is key. Honest and accurate information is critical. Secondly, nutrition is a major component to healthy children and adults. Many food programs/services are available in our community and work well together to benefit all in need. The PHC administers WIC, focusing on care and nutrition for prenatal cases, other infants and children in general 5 years old or younger. These services include not only affordable food and nutrition services but health screenings, counseling, crib safety, breastfeeding education, supplies and support. These are vital to our young mothers and provide the best start for children in an at-risk environment.

In the January PHC trustees meeting, the board was informed the county had the option of becoming a Narcan/naloxone distributor. Narcan/naloxone is a medication used to rapidly reduce an opioid overdose, either via a nasal spray or via injection. Do you support Cape Girardeau County becoming a distributor of this med? Why or why not?

Howard: The Missouri Department of Health has a program so first responders can obtain Narcan through local health departments and other entities. I support efforts for first responders to have local access to Narcan.

Johnson: At this time, the public health clinic is not a participating Narcan distributor. We need to work on the problem, drug abuse, and not just throw a temporary solution at risky behaviors and attitudes.

Lewis: Naloxone does not require a prescription in Missouri and one can order it through mail for free. Therefore, I have no issue with it being available at the PHC so long as its storage and distribution do not provide any undo burden on departmental staff.

Swartz: While I would study Narcan/naloxone use and distribution as a board, at first glance, I would imagine these services would be better offered under a physician's care. I am, however, open to discussion and review.

What, in your mind, is the biggest challenge facing public health in Cape Girardeau County today?

Howard: Now that "public health" has become a spotlight issue, the health department must adjust to this reality. Many members of the public indicated they did not know the board existed prior to COVID. We need to help the public learn of the PHC's great work.

Johnson: Increases in STDs and access to health care by those who can't afford it. The fact is, our PHC is the best kept secret in Cape County, and is available for those who want to use it.

Lewis: The single biggest challenge facing public health in Cape Girardeau County is obesity. Curbing obesity can go a long way to help alleviate other health issues. Obesity can cause numerous health complaints, including cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, cancers and diabetes.

Swartz: Missouri ranks No. 43 nationwide on the health care scorecard from 2019. Our high death rates from suicide, alcohol and drug overdoses are cited. Obesity, smoking and inactivity also lead to many other diagnoses such as Type 2 diabetes. Information services and education remain key. The PHC does good work in this area but the challenge remains. With COVID behind us and new information coming out daily about the mistakes and missteps of CDC and Food and Drug Administration recommendations, I believe the greatest challenge is to restore trust and confidence in the board, the PHC and health care in general, in public emergencies.

Why should a voter choose you for a role on the PHC board of trustees and not another candidate?

Howard: My many years of practicing law have helped me develop the skill of analyzing information and using it to make business decisions. This helps the PHC board as to the business of running the department, while the health professionals we employ run the department's many programs.

Johnson: I am a rural health nurse practitioner who is a huge patient advocate and educator by nature. I will lead by example, and want to lead with education and not fear.

Lewis: I am running for reelection because I am proud to represent the needs and concerns of the people of Cape Girardeau County. I hope to continue providing my leadership experience for the betterment of the citizens of the county.

Swartz: As a board member, I will continue to promote transparency and accountability from the PHC trustees. Voters can trust I will relate all funding sources and amounts and the requirements established by bureaucracies that come with them. The public, the taxpayers, have a right to know.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
Local NewsOct. 31
EPA and Missouri officials monitoring air quality after lith...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy