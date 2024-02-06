Two of the four candidates in the Tuesday, April 4, election for Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees appeared at a forum Friday, March 3, at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson.

Challengers Nancy Johnson and Richard Swartz answered questions before a gathering of Cape County Republican Women.

Incumbents William Lewis and Diane Howard were not in attendance as queries about government trustworthiness and the recent COVID-19 pandemic dominated discussion.

Johnson, a Michigan native who moved to Southeast Missouri in 1978, has run for the PHC board twice before. Her nursing background is in emergency medicine. Today she is a semiretired nurse practitioner and also is adjunct faculty at Southeast Missouri State University.

Swartz, originally from Kansas, is a retired general dentist, has lived in Cape Girardeau County for 33 years and spent 46 years in the dental profession.

Lisa Reitzel, the county's public administrator, posed questions to the hopefuls: