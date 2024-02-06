Cape Girardeau County greenlights early version of 2023 budget

After a record-breaking 2022, which witnessed Cape Girardeau County breaking through the $9 million mark in general annual sales tax revenue for the first time, the County Commission on Thursday, Dec. 29, OK'd a robust $9.75 million preliminary budget for 2023.

County Auditor Pete Frazier estimates 2023 income at $12,732,076, with $16,261,645 listed on a summation sheet as the gross amount available for appropriation. The larger of the two figures includes Frazier's estimated end-of-2022 balance of $3,529,570.

Frazier, as he does yearly at the end of December, asked the commission to approve budgetary numbers in order to get the county through the first half of January. His office is still working through end-of-year numbers before presenting the finalized budget Monday, Jan. 9.