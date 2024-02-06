All sections
NewsJanuary 3, 2023

Cape Girardeau County greenlights early version of 2023 budget

After a record-breaking 2022, which witnessed Cape Girardeau County breaking through the $9 million mark in general annual sales tax revenue for the first time, the County Commission on Thursday, Dec. 29, OK'd a robust $9.75 million preliminary budget for 2023...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Auditor Pete Frazier, right, presents a preliminary $9.75 million budget Thursday, Dec. 29, to the County Commission. The commission approved Frazier's spending plan in anticipation of final budget OK anticipated Monday, Jan. 9.
Cape Girardeau County Auditor Pete Frazier, right, presents a preliminary $9.75 million budget Thursday, Dec. 29, to the County Commission. The commission approved Frazier's spending plan in anticipation of final budget OK anticipated Monday, Jan. 9.Jeff Long

After a record-breaking 2022, which witnessed Cape Girardeau County breaking through the $9 million mark in general annual sales tax revenue for the first time, the County Commission on Thursday, Dec. 29, OK'd a robust $9.75 million preliminary budget for 2023.

County Auditor Pete Frazier estimates 2023 income at $12,732,076, with $16,261,645 listed on a summation sheet as the gross amount available for appropriation. The larger of the two figures includes Frazier's estimated end-of-2022 balance of $3,529,570.

Frazier, as he does yearly at the end of December, asked the commission to approve budgetary numbers in order to get the county through the first half of January. His office is still working through end-of-year numbers before presenting the finalized budget Monday, Jan. 9.

2023 estimate highlights

  • $9 million in general sales tax revenue.
  • $3,732,075 in revenue from other sources, such as grants and other reimbursements.
  • $5 million in transfer to capital improvement. "This is a fund that has no dedicated revenue stream," Frazier reminded those in attendance.
  • $1,511,805.63 in anticipated unencumbered funds.

Revenue funds

County Treasurer Roger Hudson regularly updates the commission on four revenue funds:

  • General Tax revenue.
  • Proposition One revenue primarily provides funding for road and bridge improvements. It was passed by referendum in August 2006.
  • Law Enforcement/Public Safety revenue helps the office of County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson hire and retain staff, upgrade departmental equipment and provide underwriting for county jail operations. It passed via plebiscite in June 2020.
  • Use Tax, passed narrowly by referendum in April 2015, provides dedicated funding for the current county courthouse in Jackson, and is a tax on out-of-state and online sales.
Local News
