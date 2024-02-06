Cape Girardeau County flu stats show steep drop

Mirroring a sharp decline seen nationally, cases of influenza dropped dramatically between January and February in Cape Girardeau County.

According to statistics released by the county's public health center, cases of Influenza A and B combined dropped 93% from 75 reported occurrences to five.

"We were afraid we were going to get a second (peak) of flu last month," said epidemiologist Autumn Grim, who presented February's communicable disease report to the five-member Public Health Center Board of Trustees on Tuesday, March 28.

"Typically, (flu) cases start to drop off in the first part of March," she added.

Other data (January vs. February)