Cape Girardeau County deputies aid in capturing fugitive

Several deputies from two Southeast Missouri counties joined together Thursday, Aug. 10, to capture a wanted fugitive.
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, police in Memphis, Tennessee, responded to a residence to investigate a case of domestic assault. While they were there, an individual allegedly came to the scene and started firing at officers. The individual was identified as Daniel Gomez, 38, originally of Mexico.
Gomez was tracked to Southeast Missouri. A fugitive task force comprised of U.S. Marshals and deputies from Cape Girardeau and Mississippi counties was tasked with locating him.
Marshals and deputies located Gomez at a residence in East Prairie, Missouri. While they maintained a visual on the residence, Mississippi County deputies acquired a search warrant.
Gomez was taken into Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office custody. The East Prairie Police Department also assisted with Gomez’s apprehension.
A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office release said they will continue to foster working relationships with nearby law enforcement offices.
