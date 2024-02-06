All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 14, 2023

Cape Girardeau County deputies aid in capturing fugitive

Several deputies from two Southeast Missouri counties joined together Thursday, Aug. 10, to capture a wanted fugitive. On Tuesday, Aug. 8, police in Memphis, Tennessee, responded to a residence to investigate a case of domestic assault. While they were there, an individual allegedly came to the scene and started firing at officers. The individual was identified as Daniel Gomez, 38, originally of Mexico...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Daniel Gomez
Daniel Gomez

Several deputies from two Southeast Missouri counties joined together Thursday, Aug. 10, to capture a wanted fugitive.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, police in Memphis, Tennessee, responded to a residence to investigate a case of domestic assault. While they were there, an individual allegedly came to the scene and started firing at officers. The individual was identified as Daniel Gomez, 38, originally of Mexico.

Gomez was tracked to Southeast Missouri. A fugitive task force comprised of U.S. Marshals and deputies from Cape Girardeau and Mississippi counties was tasked with locating him.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Marshals and deputies located Gomez at a residence in East Prairie, Missouri. While they maintained a visual on the residence, Mississippi County deputies acquired a search warrant.

Gomez was taken into Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office custody. The East Prairie Police Department also assisted with Gomez’s apprehension.

A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office release said they will continue to foster working relationships with nearby law enforcement offices.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy