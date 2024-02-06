Cape Girardeau County deputies aid in capturing fugitive

Several deputies from two Southeast Missouri counties joined together Thursday, Aug. 10, to capture a wanted fugitive.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, police in Memphis, Tennessee, responded to a residence to investigate a case of domestic assault. While they were there, an individual allegedly came to the scene and started firing at officers. The individual was identified as Daniel Gomez, 38, originally of Mexico.

Gomez was tracked to Southeast Missouri. A fugitive task force comprised of U.S. Marshals and deputies from Cape Girardeau and Mississippi counties was tasked with locating him.