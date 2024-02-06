Cape Girardeau County COVID, monkeypox update

COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County increased more than 115% from May to June, according to data presented to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees, which met Tuesday for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

A total of 266 cases were reported in May, which jumped to 573 in June, a probable indication of the local impact of the BA.5 viral strain.

Board members received the information from staff without comment.

Cape Girardeau County was classified July 14 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be in the "high risk" category for COVID-19, a designation shared with Perry and Scott counties.

At the time, PHC chairman John Freeze told the Southeast Missourian there was "zero possibility" the increased transmission from BA.5 would cause implementation of a new mask mandate, suggesting the PHC and the health department have "no appetite" to make such a designation and added there is "confusion" about the authority county health boards have about issuing such a requirement.

Missouri Hospital Association said 5% of hospital beds in the Southeast Missouri region are caring for COVID-19 patients, up nearly 30% in a week, with MHA also reporting hospital admissions have increased 42% in that time span.