Cape Girardeau County commissioners updated on project progress

During their regular meeting Monday, Dec. 11, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners received updates on the county's jail, courthouse and emergency operations center (EOC) projects.

"(For) the jail, the structural steel is going up. The foundation work on the main part is probably 90-95% complete," Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper told his fellow officials.

He said work on heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical work was the current focus for the 1908 courthouse project.

Sam Herndon, the county's emergency management director, said work on the EOC was progressing smoothly. Workers are hoping to have the concrete floors poured within two weeks, he said.