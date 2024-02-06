Cape Girardeau County commissioners green light counseling contract

By unanimous vote, Cape Girardeau County Commission members voted Monday, Jan. 23, to extend a counseling program, already in place for approximately 60 staff in the sheriff's office, to all other county employees.
Beginning Wednesday, March 1, Sunset Hills, Missouri-based Personal Assistance Services (PAS) — a self-described "life event" company — will provide confidential counseling, coaching and consultation to an estimated 140 workers at an annual cost to county coffers of $4,720.
"There's definitely been an increased need for mental health support, especially since COVID, plus there is a general shortage of mental health resources," said Amie Merz, PAS account manager,
Merz said in addition to numerous agreements with county governments in Missouri, PAS has existing counseling contracts with the cities of Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Jackson.
Merz said PAS will charge the county $2.81 per employee per month on a one-year contract, renewable for up to three years under the same terms.
"[PAS} is a good add for our employees," county human resource/payroll director Julie Triller told the commission.
According to an executive summary prepared for commissioners, PAS' employee assistance plan "helps employees with virtually any life need: being successful at work; getting along with others; achieving life balance; being a better parent, grandparent, friend, or spouse/partner; planning for the future; becoming happier and more resilient; overcoming addictions; solving legal and financial challenges; and being more organized."
County employees, PAS promised, may have 24-hour access through a telephone helpline or digitally through secure chat and text messaging and integrated apps.
"PAS is similar to having a personal concierge available to provide immediate 'in-the-moment' support without having to wait for an appointment," noted Merz, who added the company has been in business for more than 40 years.
Cape Girardeau County clerk/election authority Kara Clark Summers said it will take a simple majority — 50% plus one — to pass a 3% tax on sales of recreational marijuana in the county in the April 4 election.
Referenda are also planned for the same election in the county's two largest cities, Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Amendment 3 legalized "adult use" marijuana sales by a 53% statewide vote in November. Cape Girardeau County voted "no" on the amendment by a 56% vote.
Some plebiscites require a supermajority in order to win a referendum vote.
For example, Jackson's $10.1 million bond issue last year to upgrade the city's 33-year-old wastewater treatment plant needed at least a 57.14% affirmative vote. Voters responded by approving the initiative 78% to 22% on Aug. 2.
