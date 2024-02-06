Cape Girardeau County commissioners green light counseling contract

By unanimous vote, Cape Girardeau County Commission members voted Monday, Jan. 23, to extend a counseling program, already in place for approximately 60 staff in the sheriff's office, to all other county employees.

Beginning Wednesday, March 1, Sunset Hills, Missouri-based Personal Assistance Services (PAS) — a self-described "life event" company — will provide confidential counseling, coaching and consultation to an estimated 140 workers at an annual cost to county coffers of $4,720.

"There's definitely been an increased need for mental health support, especially since COVID, plus there is a general shortage of mental health resources," said Amie Merz, PAS account manager,

Merz said in addition to numerous agreements with county governments in Missouri, PAS has existing counseling contracts with the cities of Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Jackson.

Drilling down

Merz said PAS will charge the county $2.81 per employee per month on a one-year contract, renewable for up to three years under the same terms.

"[PAS} is a good add for our employees," county human resource/payroll director Julie Triller told the commission.

According to an executive summary prepared for commissioners, PAS' employee assistance plan "helps employees with virtually any life need: being successful at work; getting along with others; achieving life balance; being a better parent, grandparent, friend, or spouse/partner; planning for the future; becoming happier and more resilient; overcoming addictions; solving legal and financial challenges; and being more organized."