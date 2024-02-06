Cape Girardeau County commissioners discussed accepting furniture and flooring bids for the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which is currently being built in Cape Girardeau, at their meeting Thursday, Jan. 25.

They approved a quote from Missouri Vocational Enterprise for furniture, chiefly chairs, for the center’s operation room.

“Missouri Vocational is run by the prison system, so it’s the prisoners who make the furniture,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy explained.

That quote was for $38,946.