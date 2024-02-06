Cape Girardeau County commissioners discussed accepting furniture and flooring bids for the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which is currently being built in Cape Girardeau, at their meeting Thursday, Jan. 25.
They approved a quote from Missouri Vocational Enterprise for furniture, chiefly chairs, for the center’s operation room.
“Missouri Vocational is run by the prison system, so it’s the prisoners who make the furniture,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy explained.
That quote was for $38,946.
Sam Herndon, the county’s emergency management director, presented the commissioners with three bids for flooring material for the EOC.
These were $20,308.90 bid from Main Street Flooring and Interiors of Jackson, $17,303 from Richardet Floor Covering Perryville and $14,728.20 from LH Surfaces of Cape Girardeau.
Following Herndon’s recommendation, the commissioners accepted the LH Surfaces bid.
They also approved the 2024-25 Assessment Maintenance Plan from County Assessor Bob Adams.
