NewsFebruary 6, 2024

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve EOC cable contract

During their regular meeting Monday, Feb. 5, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved an Ethernet fiber cable for the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Eric McGowen, the county's information technology director, said the cable would help the EOC get connected to the county's network...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
A rendering of the under-construction Cape Girardeau County emergency operations center in Cape Girardeau.
A rendering of the under-construction Cape Girardeau County emergency operations center in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

During their regular meeting Monday, Feb. 5, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved an Ethernet fiber cable for the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Eric McGowen, the county's information technology director, said the cable would help the EOC get connected to the county's network.

He presented the commissioners with four options from three companies the county had existing relationships with.

Spectrum offered a $1,800 monthly quote with a waived installation fee if the county renews additional services the company currently provides.

McGowen said Circle Fiber, while offering great products, did not provide the type of point-to-point Ethernet services the county needs.

Ritter Communications offered two quotes: one for $399 a month and a $125,000 installation fee, another for a three-year contract of $1,500 a month and no installation fee.

McGowen recommended the commissioners accept Ritter Communications' latter quote.

"You balance that against their other quote, it takes a long time to eat up that installation fee, so the $1,500 a month is the better deal," he said.

The commissioners unanimously followed this suggestion. The money will come from the county's emergency management budget.

Other business

The commissioners reappointed Andrea Cunningham and Joey Keys to the county's Park Board of Commissioners. Both were serving terms that expired Jan. 31. Their new terms expire Jan. 31, 2028.

They also approved an additive contract of $4,056 to Sides Construction to provide insulation to the exterior walls of office areas at the EOC. This money came from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

