Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve EOC cable contract

During their regular meeting Monday, Feb. 5, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved an Ethernet fiber cable for the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Eric McGowen, the county's information technology director, said the cable would help the EOC get connected to the county's network.

He presented the commissioners with four options from three companies the county had existing relationships with.

Spectrum offered a $1,800 monthly quote with a waived installation fee if the county renews additional services the company currently provides.

McGowen said Circle Fiber, while offering great products, did not provide the type of point-to-point Ethernet services the county needs.

Ritter Communications offered two quotes: one for $399 a month and a $125,000 installation fee, another for a three-year contract of $1,500 a month and no installation fee.