Cape Girardeau County commissioners accept preliminary budget

County Auditor Pete Frazier presented a preliminary budget to the Cape Girardeau County Commission during its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 14.

"What you see before you is a summation presentation of revenue and expenditures that are projected for 2024 for the major funds which I present each year," Frazier said. "This is a preliminary operational budget. What it does is, it provides us the opportunity to perform business up until we do our final budget, which we're projecting to be presented on Jan. 8."

The county had an actual revenue budget of $13,649,533.91 as of Monday, Dec. 11, and Frazier estimated income of $13,284,614 for 2024. An estimated $9.2 million of that would come from sales tax.

The commissioners also approved a quote for sample ballot lookup solutions from Pro West.