Cape Girardeau County Commission revises employee boot policy

The Cape Girardeau County Commission, by unanimous vote Thursday, has agreed to provide up to $150 reimbursement per calendar year for work boots to employees in the buildings and grounds, highway and parks departments, retroactive to Jan. 1.

The boots must be up to American Society for Testing and Materials standards in order to qualify for repayment.

At the suggestion of 1st District Commissioner Paul Koeper, a total of 34 county employees may now take advantage of new policy, aimed at safety and avoiding workplace injury.