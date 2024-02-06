All sections
NewsJanuary 18, 2022

Cape Girardeau County Commission revises employee boot policy

The Cape Girardeau County Commission, by unanimous vote Thursday, has agreed to provide up to $150 reimbursement per calendar year for work boots to employees in the buildings and grounds, highway and parks departments, retroactive to Jan. 1. The boots must be up to American Society for Testing and Materials standards in order to qualify for repayment...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Cape Girardeau County Commission meets Thursday to conduct official business. From left, executive administrative assistant Kristi Nitsch; 2nd District Commissioner Charlie Herbst; Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy; 1st District Commissioner Paul Koeper; County Clerk Kara Clark Summers; and (standing) County Treasurer Roger Hudson.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission meets Thursday to conduct official business. From left, executive administrative assistant Kristi Nitsch; 2nd District Commissioner Charlie Herbst; Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy; 1st District Commissioner Paul Koeper; County Clerk Kara Clark Summers; and (standing) County Treasurer Roger Hudson.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission, by unanimous vote Thursday, has agreed to provide up to $150 reimbursement per calendar year for work boots to employees in the buildings and grounds, highway and parks departments, retroactive to Jan. 1.

The boots must be up to American Society for Testing and Materials standards in order to qualify for repayment.

At the suggestion of 1st District Commissioner Paul Koeper, a total of 34 county employees may now take advantage of new policy, aimed at safety and avoiding workplace injury.

Previously, the county offered $125 yearly reimbursement only to county highway department personnel.

Koeper advised his colleagues the industry trend is away from heavier steel-toed boots toward a more lightweight composite shoe.

In other action Thursday, the commission granted 47 hours of vacation carryover into the current year for an employee of County Prosecutor Mark Welker.

County employees may take up to three days maximum of carryover without a specific vote of the commissioners.

