Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs stormwater plan

Cape Girardeau County’s MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) permit was renewed for a five-year period in October and in accord with the renewal, the County Commission greenlighted the proposed Stormwater Management Plan by unanimous vote Thursday.

Chris Koehler of Koehler Engineering, who presented the plan, told commissioners public input is welcomed and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) may issue guidance on parts of the proposal.

The plan should become effective, Koehler said, by no later than Feb. 1.